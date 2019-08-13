Archaeologists at Pompeii said they uncovered a “sorcerer’s treasure trove” of objects that appear to have primarily belonged to women, ANSA, Italy’s leading wire service, reported Monday. The amulets, gems, and other items were found in the remains of a wooden box, and were most likely used for personal ornamentation or protection from bad luck. Among the objects found were crystals, buttons made of bones, phallic amulets, and a glass bead engraved with the head of Dionysus. The jewels will be exhibited at the Palestra Grande in an exhibition dedicated to jewels from the Cyclades and Pompeii.

“They are objects of everyday life in the female world and are extraordinary because they tell micro-stories, biographies of the inhabitants of the city who tried to escape the eruption,” Massimo Osanna, general director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said in a press release.