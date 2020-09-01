Up-and-coming artist Arcmanoro Niles joined the powerhouse gallery Lehmann Maupin. Known for his arresting, brilliantly colored paintings punctuated with glitter and depicting Black men and women in ordinary settings (some also inhabited by mysterious characters and line drawings), the Brooklyn-based artist will receive his first solo show with the gallery in June 2021 at its New York location. His work is also set to be included in a group show at the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston next year. At Lehmann Maupin, Niles joins an esteemed roster of artists that includes Kader Attia, Gilbert & George,Teresita Fernández, Wangechi Mutu, Nari Ward, and Do Ho Suh.
David Maupin, co-founder of Lehmann Maupin gallery, said in a press release:
In Arc, we immediately observed talent and tremendous potential. There are also strong parallels in his work to other artists in our program who are deeply inspired by historical genres or those who have chosen to depict close family and friends. I’m reminded of Hernan Bas, Marilyn Minter, Catherine Opie, and even Angel Otero. We have an exciting opportunity with Arc as we look to the future together.
In recent years, Niles’s career has seen a steady rise. According to Artsy data, the number of collectors who’ve inquired on Niles’s work on Artsy thus far in 2020 is already 27 percent higher than the total number of users who inquired about his work in all of 2019.
Niles was previously represented by New York’s Rachel Uffner Gallery, which staged two solo exhibitions of his work—one in 2018 and the other in 2019. The gallery also showed Niles’s work at the Dallas Art Fair last year, where it was acquired by the Dallas Museum of Art. Meanwhile, this past February, UTA Artist Space in Los Angeles staged the artist’s first solo presentation on the West Coast. Niles was also among the 20 artists who received the prestigious 2019 Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation grant, along with artists such as Tschabalala Self and Paul Mpagi Sepuya.