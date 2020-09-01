In recent years, Niles’s career has seen a steady rise. According to Artsy data, the number of collectors who’ve inquired on Niles’s work on Artsy thus far in 2020 is already 27 percent higher than the total number of users who inquired about his work in all of 2019.

Niles was previously represented by New York’s Rachel Uffner Gallery, which staged two solo exhibitions of his work—one in 2018 and the other in 2019. The gallery also showed Niles’s work at the Dallas Art Fair last year, where it was acquired by the Dallas Museum of Art. Meanwhile, this past February, UTA Artist Space in Los Angeles staged the artist’s first solo presentation on the West Coast. Niles was also among the 20 artists who received the prestigious 2019 Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation grant, along with artists such as Tschabalala Self and Paul Mpagi Sepuya.