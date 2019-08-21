Kush, who describes his work as “Metaphorical Realism,” operates galleries selling his work and related merchandise in Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Laguna Beach, California. The Kush Fine Shop’s offerings include a wall calendar, a set of temporary tattoos, and an app that lets users sketch scenes from their favorite Kush paintings. His work has yet to make an impression on the secondary market, though; his only current auction record, according to the artnet Price Database, is from 2013. His lawsuit against Grande is not the first time he’s taken a popstar to court; in 2007 he sued Pink on similar grounds over her “U + Ur Hand” music video.

The lawsuit, filed in district court in Nevada (Kush is based in Las Vegas), named not only Grande as a defendant, but also her record label’s parent company Universal Music Group, the director of the music video Dave Meyers, the video’s producer Nathan Scherrer, and his production company Freenjoy, Inc. A notice of voluntary dismissal filed on August 16th said “the parties have reached a resolution,” but offered few details of the settlement beyond each party bearing its own legal costs.

Lincoln Brandlow, an attorney for the defendants, told Billboard: “The matter was settled to the satisfaction of all the parties.”