This year, The Armory Show—New York City’s hometown mega-fair—had to make a last-minute move to Pier 90 and cancel the sister fair that usually uses the space, Volta, after structural issues were identified at Pier 92, one of the two Hudson River piers it typically occupies. Now it appears the fair’s organizes have taken a liking to Pier 90, as they announced on Wednesday the fair will return to the pier for its 26th edition in March 2020, devoting the entire space to curator-led initiatives, including a new section dubbed Perspectives.

Here’s a breakdown of the projects and sectors that will be housed on Pier 90 at next year’s Armory Show:

The Perspectives section will feature historical presentations and will be overseen by Nora Burnett Abrams, curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.

The Focus sector will present solo booths and two-artist booths. It will be overseen by Jamillah James, curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

Pier 90 will also host part of the fair’s Platform section, which presents large-scale installations and performances, and will be overseen by Anne Ellegood a senior curator at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Armory Show executive director Nicole Berry said: