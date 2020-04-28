Responding to the economic uncertainty precipitated by COVID-19, Art Basel detailed a contingency plan in the event that their two upcoming fairs later this year are cancelled. In a letter sent to participating exhibitors yesterday afternoon, the leading global art fair, which exhibits in Hong Kong, Miami Beach, and Basel, Switzerland, addressed “unprecedented dilemmas” and uncertain times.

Art Basel’s next fair—its flagship event in Switzerland, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary—has already been postponed from its usual June dates to September. With no definitive date for when large-scale gatherings might be able to occur, in the event of the fair’s cancellation, Art Basel explained that it will fully refund any fees already paid by exhibitors. The fair has also extended their application deadline from May 1st to June 1st, giving galleries more time to decide if they want to apply to take part in the Swiss fair in September.

Signed by Art Baselglobal director Marc Spiegler; director of Americas Noah Horowitz; and director of Asia Adeline Ooi, the letter reads: