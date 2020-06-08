This is the second consecutive physical fair Art Basel has had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, the 2020 edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong (which typically takes place in late March) was canceled. In its place, a wholly virtual edition of the fair took place in the second half of March, driving some sales and capturing the attention of an art world in the early weeks of a lockdown of indeterminate duration. An online-only edition of Art Basel in Basel is due to open on June 17th, with 279 galleries lined up to show their artists’ work. The fair’s next physical edition has been set for June 15th to 20th, 2021.

The decision to postpone Art Basel in Basel, the world’s most important art fair, is another major setback for parent company MCH Group, which last month canceled this year’s edition of its watch fair Baselworld. The next physical Art Basel fair, its Miami Beach expo, is currently scheduled to open as planned on December 3rd. In the meantime, rival global art fair enterprise Frieze is still planning to hold Frieze London and Frieze Masters from October 7th to 11th. Frieze’s recent New York fair was staged entirely online.