Even before the WHO made its declaration, some participating galleries had urged the fair’s organizers to cancel this year’s edition, others demanded 50 percent discounts on booth fees, and three galleries dropped out last month. Art Basel had said it would refund the booth fees charged to galleries by at least 75 percent in the event the fair had to be canceled; a spokesperson for the fair confirmed to Artsy that exhibitors will receive a 75 percent refund.

The fair’s cancelation is not entirely unprecedented. In 2001, Art Basel canceled what would have been the inaugural edition of its Miami Beach fair in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks. However, the cancelation of the Hong Kong fair comes at a particularly inopportune time for Art Basel’s parent company, MCH Group, which has struggled with plummeting attendance at its marquee watch and jewelry fair, Baselworld, and abandoned its plans to acquire regional art fairs around the world. In October, MCH Group responded to its falling profits by eliminating a division of its business and restructuring. In November, Art Basel canceled a planned three-day conference in Abu Dhabi, tickets for which had been priced at $15,000. In December, MCH Group denied rumors it was looking to sell Art Basel.

Museums in China and Hong Kong have closed indefinitely and either postponed or outright canceled planned exhibitions and events in light of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The next edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong will take place in 2021, from March 25th to March 27th.