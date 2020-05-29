The fate of Art Basel in Basel’s 50th edition is still up in the air as Swiss authorities have delayed their decision on the reinstatement of large-scale activities until June 24th. While the Swiss Federal Council announced its plans to ease quarantine restrictions on venues such as theaters on Wednesday, it did not provide any decision on the fair and other high-capacity events.

The 2020 iteration of the Swiss mega-fair was postponed from June to September in the early days of the worldwide lockdown due to COVID-19, and while fair organizers are still moving ahead with the new schedule, they had hoped Wednesday’s announcement would provide concrete guidelines from the Swiss government. In emails sent by to VIPs and exhibiting galleries, fair leadership said they would send an update about the status of the fair by the end of next week.

The email from Art Basel Global Director Marc Spiegler and Global Head of VIP relations Michèle Sandoz to VIPs on Friday said, in part: