The Art Basel in Miami Beach mega-fair will grow by one gallery and one sector this year. After gathering 268 exhibitors for the 2017 and 2018 editions, Art Basel announced Wednesday morning that the 2019 edition of its south Florida fair will have 269 galleries, in addition to the new sector for really big art curated by Magalí Arriola, the newly appointed director of the Museo Tamayo in Mexico City.

The lineup for 2019 includes 20 galleries that will be participating in the fair for the first time, the lion’s share of which hail from North and South America—including Mexico City’s Galería Agustina Ferreyra, Buenos Aires’s Barro Arte Contemporáneo, New York’s Company Gallery, Toronto’s Cooper Cole, and Miami Beach’s own Central Fine. Three first-time exhibitors from Asia are among the newcomers: Jakarta’s ROH Projects, Beijing’s Magician Space, and Hong Kong’s 10 Chancery Lane Gallery.

All of the mega-galleries that participated in last year’s edition are back, including Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Lévy Gorvy, Pace Gallery, Perrotin, and David Zwirner. The participants from 2018 who won’t be returning this year include London’s Herald St and Richard Saltoun Gallery, GRIMM (which has spaces in New York and Amsterdam), and Rome’s Galleria Lorcan O’Neill Roma.

This will mark the first time Art Basel charges exhibitors a sliding scale fee at its Miami Beach fair, after rolling out this payment plan at the fair in Basel, Switzerland in June. The decision came amid calls to ease the burden of fair participation for small and mid-size galleries by charging them less than large galleries.

The 2019 edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach will be open to the public from December 5th to 8th, with a preview on the 4th. The list of participating galleries is available here.