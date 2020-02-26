Today Art Basel revealed the list of 288 galleries participating in its annual art fair in Basel, Switzerland. The expo, which will showcase exhibitors from 35 countries and territories, is welcoming 23 first time galleries this year, and celebrating its 50th anniversary. The flagship fair will run from June 18th to 21st. It will be the first fair of Art Basel’s 50th year, following the cancelation earlier this month of its Hong Kong fair amid the growing coronavirus crisis.

For the first time, exhibitors at Art Basel in Basel will also be able to show additional works in the fair’s online viewing rooms, which will run parallel to the fair. The online viewing room initiative will launch in March as a virtual alternative to the canceled Hong Kong fair.

Among the galleries showing at Art Basel in Basel for the first time this year are Bodega, Company Gallery, Queer Thoughts, and Yancey Richardson Gallery from New York; Emalin and Union Pacific from London; High Art and Loevenbruck from Paris; plus galleries from Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. The 2020 fair’s grand total of 288 participating galleries represents a slight dip from last year’s 290 exhibitors.

The 2020 edition of Art Basel in Basel opens June 18th. A full list of exhibiting galleries is available here.