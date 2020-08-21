Art Basel will launch two new freestanding, thematic online viewing rooms this fall. “OVR:2020,” which will take place from September 23rd to 26th, will focus on works created this year. Meanwhile, “OVR:20c,” which will take place from October 28th to 31st, will focus on works made in the 20th century. Each edition will bring together booths from no more than 100 galleries, with each gallery’s booth presenting six works simultaneously. Participation will cost galleries a flat rate of CHF 5,000 (around $5,500).

Applications are open to any gallery that has participated in one of the Art Basel fairs since 2018, with proposals being reviewed by committees composed of prominent gallerists and directors. For “OVR:2020” that proposal committee consists of Sadie Coles, Massimo De Carlo, Mills Morán, Prateek Raja of Experimenter Gallery, Lisa Spellman of 303 Gallery, and Jasmin Tsou of JTT Gallery. The “OVR:20c” committee consists of Emi Eu of STPI, David Fleiss of Galerie 1900-2000, Thiago Gomide of Bergamin & Gomide, Steven Henry of Paula Cooper Gallery, Lucy Mitchell-Innes of Mitchell-Innes & Nash, and Mary Sabbatino of Galerie Lelong & Co.

