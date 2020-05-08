MCH Group, the parent company of leading art fair franchise Art Basel, has canceled the next edition of another of its major properties, the watch fair Baselworld—and not only because of COVID-19.

The 103-year-old watch fair was originally slated to take place last month, but was postponed due to the pandemic, with a new opening date of January 28, 2021. But the change of schedule set off a dispute between the fair’s organizers and some of its participants over fee refunds, with the end result that some of Baselworld’s biggest exhibitors—brands including Patek Philippe, Chanel, and Rolex—dropped out and announced the launch of their own fair in April 2021 in Geneva. As several more exhibitors followed suit, yesterday, MCH Group pulled the plug on the upcoming Baselworld edition entirely and announced it had brokered a solution to provide partial refunds to its upstart exhibitors.

In a statement, MCH Group CEO Bernd Stadlwieser said: