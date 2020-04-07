Billionaire entrepreneur and art collector, Adrian Cheng, will bring free medical-grade surgical masks to Hong Kong’s citizens. In the coming weeks, his “Mask to Go” initiative will install 35 vending machines at 18 locations throughout Hong Kong to give out high-quality masks. The dispensers will be managed by eight Hong Kong-based NGOs including the Lutheran Church, the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Young Women’s Christian Association. Cheng announced the initiative in an Instagram post.
The machines, designed especially to help highly susceptible residents, will start by supplying 10 million face masks. The Art Newspaper reports that residents can claim a pack of five masks every week by pre-registering online for a “smart redemption card.” The card will ensure that people don’t have to wait in long lines to receive their packs.
Cheng, the founder of Hong Kong’s influential K11 Art Foundation, emphasized the importance of providing masks to individuals in low-income communities who often have to use the same mask more than once. Cheng said in a statement quoted by The Art Newspaper: “By providing a consistent supply of medical face masks and distributing them through these dispensers, we ensure a hygienic and safe way of getting the masks into the hands of those who need them most.”