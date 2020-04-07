The machines, designed especially to help highly susceptible residents, will start by supplying 10 million face masks. The Art Newspaper reports that residents can claim a pack of five masks every week by pre-registering online for a “smart redemption card.” The card will ensure that people don’t have to wait in long lines to receive their packs.

Cheng, the founder of Hong Kong’s influential K11 Art Foundation, emphasized the importance of providing masks to individuals in low-income communities who often have to use the same mask more than once. Cheng said in a statement quoted by The Art Newspaper: “By providing a consistent supply of medical face masks and distributing them through these dispensers, we ensure a hygienic and safe way of getting the masks into the hands of those who need them most.”

