An explosion of glass and a provocative critic enlivened the halls of Mexico City art fair Zona Maco on Saturday. Nimble and sinister tricks (To be preserved with out scandal and corruption) I(2018), a $20,000 sculpture by artist Gabriel Rico, shattered after writer and art historian Avelina Lésper placed a soda can nearby.

While it’s unclear how or why the work broke, the presenting gallery, Mexico City–based Galería OMR, faulted the writer and art historian for coming too close to the fragile piece. Rico’s construction featured a soccer ball, rock, feather, and twig, among other objects, suspended in a thin sheet of glass, propped up vertically by a brass base.