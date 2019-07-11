The new charges resulted from an investigation dubbed “Operation Hidden Idol,” which was guided in part by documents obtained during a raid of Kapoor’s former Madison Avenue gallery, Art of the Past. The ensuing inquiry involved federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations and international arrest warrants issued by INTERPOL. Kapoor is currently being held in India, where he has been awaiting trial on similar charges for almost eight years; according to a prosecutor, none of his co-defendants are thought to be in the United States.

While allegedly operating the smuggling ring, Kapoor sold many of the artifacts to major museums around the world, including the National Gallery of Australia and the Toledo Museum of Art.

