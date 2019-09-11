The Art Institute of Chicago (AIC) is plotting a major overhaul of its campus and facilities, and has brought on the Barcelona-based architectural firm Barozzi/Veiga to oversee the process. Although nothing has been decided yet, the company firm hopes to modernize the 140-year-old institution through interventions that may include adding new buildings, renovating existing ones, and changing the presentation of the art.

The firm’s founders, Fabrizio Barozzi and Alberto Veiga, were introduced to the museum’s full board and the hiring was announced to the staff on Tuesday. The AIC is the second largest art museum in the United States, after the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Museum Director James Rondeau, who took over in 2016, stressed to the Chicago Tribune that the museum was moving forward cautiously. He referenced concerns over the Met’s 2017 postponement of major renovations due to a lack of funds. He expects Barozzi/Veiga will come up with a 5-, 10-, or 15-year plan for the museum within the next 18 months. Funding for the project is already underway thanks to a $50 million donation from trustee Janet Duchossois and her husband Craig in 2018 (the largest cash donation in the AIC’s history), and a $20 million donation from board chair Robert Levy and his wife Diane v.S. Levy.

Rondeau added: