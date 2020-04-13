The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will provide nonprofit art organizations with emergency funding via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Out of the recently approved $2-trillion national stimulus plan, $75 million has been allocated to the NEA.
Announcing the fund, the NEA noted that 40 percent of the $75 million will go directly to state and regional arts agencies. These funds will be distributed by April 30th. The other 60 percent of funds will be allocated to direct grants for nonprofit arts organizations throughout the country. Grantees will be announced no later than June 30th.
In order to be eligible for a direct grant, applicants are required to have received an NEA award within the past four years. The one-time grants of $50,000 may be used for “staff salary, artist fees, or contractual personnel, and facilities costs,” according to a fund announcement. Selected local arts agencies that are eligible to subgrant may request $100,000 or $250,000 for their subgranting programs.
Mary Anne Carter, chair of the NEA, said in a press release:
The National Endowment for the Arts is thankful to the President and members of Congress for recognizing the cultural and economic contribution to America made by the 5,100,000 men and women employed in the arts sector across the United States. In an effort to provide funding to save as many jobs as possible, as quickly as possible, these time frames are faster than the schedule used in 2009 to distribute relief funds. I am proud of the professionalism and organizational excellence demonstrated by our tireless staff and look forward to doing all that we can to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.
Organizations may apply through April 22nd, and will receive grant award notification by June 30th. To read the full CARES Act funding guidelines, head to the NEA website.