The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will provide nonprofit art organizations with emergency funding via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Out of the recently approved $2-trillion national stimulus plan, $75 million has been allocated to the NEA.

Announcing the fund, the NEA noted that 40 percent of the $75 million will go directly to state and regional arts agencies. These funds will be distributed by April 30th. The other 60 percent of funds will be allocated to direct grants for nonprofit arts organizations throughout the country. Grantees will be announced no later than June 30th.

In order to be eligible for a direct grant, applicants are required to have received an NEA award within the past four years. The one-time grants of $50,000 may be used for “staff salary, artist fees, or contractual personnel, and facilities costs,” according to a fund announcement. Selected local arts agencies that are eligible to subgrant may request $100,000 or $250,000 for their subgranting programs.

Mary Anne Carter, chair of the NEA, said in a press release: