Art world power couple Libbie and David Mugrabi’s divorce may make public details of one of the most discrete sectors of the art market. An article published over the weekend in The New York Times details the lead-up to what reporter Ben Widdicombe suggests could, based on an initial hearing in November, be a long and contentious battle in court.

The report relies heavily on interviews with Libbie Mugrabi (David declined interview requests), but outlines the stakes for a high-end sector of the art market—“the most opaque thing in the world,” as art journalist Linda Yablonsky described it.

As Widdicombe writes: