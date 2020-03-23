Yale’s graduate students are not alone in their complaints. Students from New York University’s Tisch School of Arts, the School of Visual Arts in New York, and the Maryland Institute College of Art have also started online petitions to garner support for tuition reimbursement.

Last week, the Hong Kong campus of the Savannah College of Art and Design, which moved to online classes in February, announced it would be closing permanently in June due to low enrollment. The decision prompted students and faculty to petition that the school stay open for those still continuing their studies.