A recently discovered work by Artemisia Gentileschi sold on Wednesday for a hammer price of €4 million ($4.4 million), or €4.7 million ($5.2 million) with fees, smashing the Baroque master’s auction record. The work, Lucretia (1630s), was being offered at Paris’s Artcurial auction house with a pre-sale estimate of €600,000 to €800,000 ($661,000–881,000), but competition among six bidders drove the price past its high estimate. According to the auction house, the buyer was a European collector.

In a joint statement, the director of Artcurial’s Old Masters department, Matthieu Fournier, and dealer Eric Turquin said: “Interest in Old Masters paintings is stronger and stronger; for the first time, we are seeing contemporary art collectors migrating toward older art.”