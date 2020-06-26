Arthur Jafa’s critically acclaimed 2016 film, Love is the Message, the Message is Death, will stream for 48 hours this weekend via 13 art institutions around the world, marking the first time the work will be made widely available online. Beginning today at 2 p.m. EDT, each institution will stream the seven-and-a-half-minute video on their respective websites.

Through a montage of both historical and original footage, Love is the Message, the Message is Death, demonstrates the ongoing violence experienced by Black Americans, all set to the song “Ultralight Beam” by Kanye West. Originally debuted at Gavin Brown’s enterprise, the work has been dubbed the most important artwork of the 2010s by ARTnews.

Discussing the work in 2018, Jafa told ARTNews: