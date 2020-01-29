Artist Christine Sun Kim will sign the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV this Sunday, alongside pop singer Demi Lovato, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Kim is renowned for her charcoal works on paper, sound installations, and performance works, which question the politics around sound and hearing. Her series “Deaf Rage,” which follows her experiences navigating spaces like restaurants and museums as a Deaf individual, was featured at the 2019 Whitney Biennial while her series “Sound Diet” explores how to raise her hearing daughter in a trilingual household. (Kim was also one of the eight artists who threatened to withdraw their works from the Biennial if Warren Kanders stayed on the museum’s board of trustees; Kanders later stepped down.)

According to the artist, the National Association of the Deaf selects one Deaf person to represent the signing community each year for the Super Bowl, asking selected candidates to audition. In an interview with artnet News, Kim said: