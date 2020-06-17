Creating a portrait of New York City’s more than 8.5 million residents sounds daunting, but conceptual artist Ekene Ijeoma is hoping to convey New Yorkers’ diversity in their own voices. The artist has launched a remotely accessible public art project that aims to create a “voice portrait” of the city’s residents composed of recordings of them counting in their native languages. Launched today, A Counting is accessible via the project’s website and over the phone (at 917-905-6647); it builds on a physical version of the project Ijeoma created in collaboration with his group Poetic Justice at the MIT Media Lab for the exhibition “Who We Are: Visualizing NYC by Numbers” at Museum of the City of New York.

For Ijeoma, the project is also intended to raise awareness about the U.S. census, which historically has tended to underrepresent people of color—and whose 2020 edition was already facing challenges before COVID-19 hit. In a statement, the artist said: