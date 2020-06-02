As activists across the United States took to the streets on Saturday in protest over the murder of George Floyd, artist Jammie Holmes took to the skies. With the help of Detroit gallery Library Street Collective, Holmes commissioned planes to fly over five U.S. cities—New York, Miami, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles—carrying banners emblazoned with the last words spoken by Floyd, who was killed on May 25th while being arrested by Minneapolis police. The phrases on the banners ranged from “They’re going to kill me” over New York to “Please I can’t breathe” over Detroit.

Holmes, an emerging artist most known for his figurative painting work, told the T: The New York Times Style Magazine that the demonstration came together in less than 48 hours. “I thought this was a better way of getting the message out,” he told T.