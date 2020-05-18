This past weekend, the artist JR contributed to a television special honoring high school graduates of 2020. The program, called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class Of 2020, was created to celebrate this year’s graduates, as they have had physical graduation ceremonies cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to involvement from several celebrities, the program featured a virtual yearbook of sorts developed by JR.

His global art project “Inside Out” teamed up with the XQ Institute to create a massive digital yearbook for the high school graduates of 2020. The project website invites graduating seniors to participate in “the largest yearbook, ever” in three simple steps. Students must save the Inside Out Graduate lens, available only on Snapchat; take a photo using the Graduate Together lens and save it; and finally, submit their photo with a message to their fellow graduates. The artist’s portraits of graduating students appeared behind basketball superstar Lebron James, writer and actress Lena Waithe, singer Alicia Keys, and other celebrity speakers during the Graduate Together broadcast.