Trained as a classical composer, Young created an installation that explores elements of sound and performance. The piece features a muted orchestral performance, aiming to bring the audience’s attention to sounds that normally go unheard. The Sigg Prize jury said in a press release that, “By silencing the dominant sound, the work mirrors elements of current political dynamics.”

Previously known as the Chinese Contemporary Art Award (CCAA), founded by the influential collector Uli Sigg in China in 1998, the Sigg Prize was launched in 2018 by Hong Kong’s M+ museum and is awarded biennially. The prize is open to artists born or working in the Greater China region and helps to amplify the work of artists from its diasporas. The Sigg Prize holds an exhibition showing works by all of the selected finalists. Curated by M+’s senior curator, Pi Li, the 2019 edition opened at the M+ Pavilion in December.