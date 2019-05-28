Kate Kretz, a Maryland-based artist, has been banned from Facebook for posting images of her artwork that repurposes “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hats by turning them into historical images of hatred including Nazi armbands and Ku Klux Klan hoods.

After Kretz (who only purchases knock-off MAGA hats so as not to support U.S. President Trump or his campaign) posted a picture of a Nazi armband sewn together from MAGA hats, the social media platform took the image down, stating that it violated community standards. Kretz appealed that decision, then posted the same image but this time bearing the text: “This is not hate speech. This is an art piece addressing hate speech.” After that, her account was disabled entirely. She has filed an appeal but has yet to hear back.