The pop star Chris Brown has come under fire as multiple artists are accusing him of copying their artworks in a music video released earlier this week for his song “Wobble Up.”

German artist Marius Sperlich—whose works featuring and island made from a butt and a breast that doubles as a thermostat seem to have been duplicated wholesale in the video—took to Instagram to call out the apparent violation of his intellectual property rights. His post of comparison images includes a caption that reads: