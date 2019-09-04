In the wake of Warren Kanders’s resignation from the board of the Whitney Museum and ongoing furor directed at members of the Sackler family who profited from the opioid crisis while supporting museums financially, the art world has become increasingly aware about the issue of toxic philanthropy within institutions.

In the latest instance, artists are calling on Mariner Kemper, a trustee of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri—which was founded in 1994 by his parents R. Crosby Kemper, Jr. and Mary “Bebe” Hunt—to step down in light of his connections to U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Kemper is CEO and chairman of the UMB Financial Corporation, which represents bondholders for the Wyatt Detention Facility, a center in Central Falls, Rhode Island that has been holding undocumented immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since March.

Artist June Kramer, a member of activist group the FANG Collective, told Hyperallergic: