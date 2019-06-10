Artists, including one of the judges of this year’s BP Portrait Award, are calling on the U.K.’s National Portrait Gallery (NPG) to end its sponsorship deal with energy giant BP. The artists are accusing the art institution of being complicit in BP’s activities and their contributions to climate change.

In a letter sent on Friday to the NPG’s director, Nicholas Cullinan—and published by the nonprofit Culture Unstained—the painter, one-time Turner Prize nominee, and 2019 BP Portrait Award judge Gary Hume wrote: