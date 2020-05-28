More than 1,600 artists and cultural workers in Hong Kong and beyond have signed a petition opposing new national security measures Beijing is currently developing (and which were approved by its legislature today) that many fear will severely curtail civil liberties and enable rampant state surveillance in the semi-autonomous city. The signatories of the petition, which was first reported on by ArtAsiaPacific, are voicing “shock, worry, and anger” at the Chinese legislature’s imposition of the new laws on Hong Kong.

The move by Chinese authorities to tighten their control over Hong Kong—which has thrived under the “one country, two systems” principle that affords its residents greater freedoms than many residents of mainland China—comes after an extradition law proposed last year set off months of mass protests that continued until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The artists and arts workers’ petition states, in part: