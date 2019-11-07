MoMA PS1’s newest show, “Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars, 1991–2011,” explores the legacy of U.S. interventions in the Middle East and features work by dozens of artists from the region. But several of the artists in the exhibition were unable to attend its opening last weekend due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

According to artnet News, at least four artists who tried to get travel visas were denied due to the travel ban or other diplomatic issues. And other artists didn’t even try to get visas, knowing that they would not be allowed entry. One artist was questioned when they arrived to the United States, but was still able to come to the opening. Among the artists who were unable to make the opening were the Iraqi artists Ali Eyal and Afifa Aleiby.

Ruba Katrib, one of the show’s curators, told artnet News: