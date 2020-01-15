“Theater of Operations” has been plagued by controversy since its opening; the show explores the legacy of U.S. interventions in the Middle East and features work by dozens of artists from the region, but several of those artists were unable to attend the show’s opening in November due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban. British artist Phil Collins withdrew his work baghdad screentests (2002) from the show prior to its opening to protest MoMA trustee Larry Fink’s investments. Rakowitz requested that MoMA PS1 pause his video work Return (2004–ongoing), and after the institution refused he paused it himself over the weekend.

In the open letter, the artists voice their support for Collins’s decision and echo his call for Fink to divest from his private prison investments. The letter also draws attention to Leon Black, chairman of MoMA’s board of trustees, who co-founded the defense company Constellis, previously known as Blackwater. In 2007, Blackwater guards killed at least 14 Iraqi civilians, according to the letter.

The letter adds: