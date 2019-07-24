The U.K.’s new prime minister, pundit-turned-politician Boris Johnson, may have plans that will appeal to art collectors—like creating a network of freeports—but how his tenure will impact artists is much harder to gauge. A number of successful artists based in the U.K. spoke to The Art Newspaper about Johnson’s legacy of cultural engagement during his stint as the mayor of London (from 2008 to 2016) and the likely impact of his Brexit strategy on the British art world. Their opinions ranged from polite apprehension to outright alarm.

Michael Elmgreen, one half of the artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset, told TAN: