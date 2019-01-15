In December, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey installed the first art work to be shown at the new World Trade Center: French artist Laurence Jenkell’s Candy Nations (2011), featuring 20 sculptures, one for each of the countries in the G20. But following an outcry in the last week about the inclusion of the Saudi Arabian flag in the work, the Port Authority said that it would move the installation to JFK International aAirport.

Jenkell’s sculpture had previously been shown in New York’s Garment District as well as in over 25 sites in different countries and was initially scheduled to be on view at the World Trade Center through February 28. However, 9/11 survivors and families affected by the terrorist attacks called for the work’s removal, due to the predominance of Saudi Arabian citizens (15 of 19) among the September 11 hijackers.

A spokesperson told the Observer, which first reported the sculpture’s removal Monday: