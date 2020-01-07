The National Gallery of Australia closed on Sunday amid worsening air conditions in the capital, Canberra, caused by the enormous wildfires. The environmental disaster has led to more than 20 deaths and consumed more than 15 million acres of land—an area larger than Switzerland. Fires are burning across the country, where it is currently summer, but a major concentration of blazes is located in eastern Victoria and the southeastern corner of New South Wales, near the Australian Capital Territory (where Canberra is located).

In a statement posted on Twitter Sunday, the museum stated: