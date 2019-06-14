The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) announced on Friday that it has added 70 works to its permanent collection. The slew of acquisitions includes 17 pieces bought with funds from auction sales of recently deaccessioned works by white male artists including Andy Warhol, Franz Kline, and Robert Rauschenberg, which the museum was selling with the intention of diversifying its collection. The works purchased with auction proceeds include Ana Mendieta’s super-8 film Blood Inside Outside (1975), Mary Lovelace O'Neal’s large Neo-Expressionist painting Running Freed More Slaves Than Lincoln Ever Did (1995), a large-scale hand-cut paper piece by Ebony G. Patterson, and a suite of prints by Geta Brătescu.

Other works the museum acquired through a mix of gifts and purchases include a landscape painting by the FauvistAndré Derain, a gouache by the 18th-century miniaturist Anna Maria Werner, and an occultist calendar from 1895 by the Italian lithographer Manuel Orazi.