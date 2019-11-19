The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) announced that it had acquired a slew of works by women and artists of color this past June with the intention of diversifying its holdings, some of it with funds raised by deaccessioning work by artists the museum believed to be over-represented in its collection. Now the BMA is taking this approach further: It will only be acquiring works by women artists in 2020. This applies to works that the museum purchases as well as what it recieves as donations. In addition to collecting work by only women artists throughout the year, all 22 exhibitions slated for 2020 at the BMA will be focused on women artists.

Museum director Christopher Bedford told the Baltimore Sun: