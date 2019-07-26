The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) is home to what many consider the largest collection of works by Henri Matisse in the world, with over 1,200 pieces by the artist. On Thursday, the BMA announced that it would be establishing a research center dedicated to the study of Matisse, funded by a $5 million donation from the Ruth Carol Fund. Named for the philanthropist who created the fund, the Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies will open by 2021.

The 3,500 square foot research center will take over the BMA’s first floor. Christopher Bedford, director of the museum, stated that the goal is to create “something like a think tank focused on Matisse,” and that they hope to “establish a brain trust within the institution.” He added in a statement,