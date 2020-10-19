This work is the latest in a busy year for Banksy. In May, the artist unveiled a new painting, Game Changer (2020), at the Southampton General Hospital in the United Kingdom. The painting, which will be auctioned off in order to raise funds for the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS), was the subject of an attempted theft shortly after its unveiling. This week, the artist’s riff on Claude Monet’s Giverny paintings, Show me the Monet (2005), will go on offer at Sotheby’s live-streamed “Modernités / Contemporary” auction, taking place on October 21st across the firm’s London and Paris locations.

According to Artsy data, Banksy is one of the most popular and in-demand artists on the platform: He is the second-most followed, trailing only Pablo Picasso; and his work has driven more inquiries than any other artist save one (KAWS).

Further Reading: 5 Artists to Follow if You Like Banksy