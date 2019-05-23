Banksy tried to crash the Venice Biennale.

A video posted to Banksy’s Instagram account suggests the secretive British artist tried to crash the 2019 Venice Biennale, setting up a stall to sell his wares in the city of canals. (Due to the guerilla nature of his work, an Instagram post or acknowledgement on his website is considered a marker of an authentic Banksy project.)

The video shows the street artist (or one of his agents) setting up a stall in what appears to be the city’s famous Piazza San Marco, then displaying a nine-panel painting on it accompanied with a sign reading “Venice in Oil.” The painting depicts a massive cruise ship passing through Venice, towering over the city and upturning gondolas, with the famous Rialto bridge and the belltower of St Mark’s Basilica in the background.

“Setting out my stall at the Venice Biennale,” reads the caption to Banksy’s post. “Despite being the largest and most prestigious art event in the world, for some reason I’ve never been invited.”