Banksy is known to make political statements through his anonymous art. About this time last year he created a mural in Wales depicting a child catching snowflakes on his tongue—where the “flakes” themselves were formed from ash from a dumpster fire. This past April, he created a mural in London in support of the Extinction Rebellion environmental demonstrations unfolding in the city. The following month, Banksy was in Venice attempting to crash the Venice Biennale with a work commenting on the city’s cruise ship crisis, and leaving behind a mural that addressed the European migrant crisis.

The latest Banksy mural appeared just days before the general election on December 12th, where homelessness is a key issue among all political parties. The Labor Party in particular is planning on spending £100 million ($131.5 million) per year for emergency winter shelters, and both the Conservatives and Labor have pledged to end people sleeping on the streets within five years.