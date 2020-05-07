The artwork shows a young boy dressed in a T-shirt and overalls kneeling to play with his toys, as a small trash can sits beside him. Batman and Spiderman figurines stick out of the top of the trash can. The young boy’s attention is fixed on one toy in particular: a figurine of an NHS nurse. Donning a mask and a cape, the nurse holds one arm outstretched, like an action figure prepared to save the world. The painting is black and white except for the Red Cross symbol on the nurse’s uniform.

In a note to the hospital staff, Banksy wrote: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its (sic) only black and white.”

The artist’s uncharacteristically earnest expression of support for healthcare workers is his second major work completed since the U.K. went into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month Banksy revealed an installation featuring mischievous rats that he’d apparently created in his bathroom. One of his most famous outdoor works, known as “Girl with a Pierced Eardrum,” was recently modified with a giant face mask.

