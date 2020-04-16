The notoriously elusive street artist Banksy debuted his latest work in a rather peculiar place: his bathroom. With much of the world on lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, artists like Banksy have been forced to get innovative with their artistic practices. The artist posted photos of the new artwork on his Instagram page yesterday with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home.”
The posts show nine rats, a frequent subject of Banksy’s work, playing mischievously in what appears to be the artist’s bathroom. One rat dangles from a towel ring and steps on an open tube of toothpaste, while another runs on an unraveled roll of toilet paper.
Known for his social commentary street art, Banky’s work usually shows up unannounced in public spaces like street signs or the sides of buildings. His most recent public artwork popped up in Bristol on Valentine’s Day, and showed a child aiming a slingshot at a cluster of roses. The mural was vandalized just a few days later, with the phrase “BCC Wankers” scrawled across it.