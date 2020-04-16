The notoriously elusive street artist Banksy debuted his latest work in a rather peculiar place: his bathroom. With much of the world on lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, artists like Banksy have been forced to get innovative with their artistic practices. The artist posted photos of the new artwork on his Instagram page yesterday with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home.”

The posts show nine rats, a frequent subject of Banksy’s work, playing mischievously in what appears to be the artist’s bathroom. One rat dangles from a towel ring and steps on an open tube of toothpaste, while another runs on an unraveled roll of toilet paper.