Love is in the air, and it inspired a new mural by the elusive artist Banksy. According to The Independent, a mural appeared on the side of a building in Bristol’s Barton Hill neighborhood around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday morning. Residents immediately suspected the work was Banksy’s due to the mural’s stencilled image technique, a medium frequently used by the artist. The mural depicts a child resembling cupid and aiming a slingshot at a cluster of roses. By Friday morning, Banksy had confirmed the attribution via his preferred medium of authentication, Instagram.