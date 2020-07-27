The elusive artist Banksy has donated a triptych to Sotheby’s “Rembrandt to Richter” auction, set to take place tomorrow evening in London, with proceeds going toward raising money for a hospital in Bethlehem. The sale of the triptych, Mediterranean sea view 2017 (2017), which is expected to bring between £800,000 and £1.2 million ($1 million–1.5 million) will help fund the construction of a new acute stroke unit, and the purchasing of children's rehabilitation equipment for the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation.

The painting was previously installed in the lobby of Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem. The triptych, painted on found canvases in the style of 19th century seascapes, also features abandoned lifejackets and buoys, a reference to the European migrant crisis.

Alex Branczik, Sotheby's head of contemporary art for Europe, said in a press release: