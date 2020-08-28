The elusive artist Banksy has financed a boat to save refugees trying to get to Europe from north Africa. The ship, named Louise Michel after a French feminist anarchist, was launched in total secrecy from the Spanish seaport of Burriana on August 18th, and is now traveling in the central Mediterranean Sea. The ship rescued 89 refugees yesterday, including 14 women and four children, and is currently looking for a safe location to remove the passengers or to transfer them to a European coast guard boat.

The vessel, a former French Navy boat, is captained and crewed by a team of European activists and rescue professionals. The Louise Michel is painted with a vibrant pink and features a Banksy artwork: a painting of a child in a life vest reaching for a safety buoy in the shape of a heart. (The boat painting references Banky’s belovedGirl With Balloon image, a version of which shredded itself after selling at a Sotheby’s auction in 2018.)The boat was purchased with proceeds from the sale of Banksy artworks. The artist became involved with the rescue mission in September 2019,when he contacted Pia Klemp, the former captain of various non-governmental organization boats that have rescued thousands of refugees in recent years.