In the post’s caption, Banksy specified it was a “stab-proof vest,” a likely reference to the U.K.’s knife crime crisis, which Stormzy has referred to in his comments and lyrics. In a subsequent post on Twitter, Stormzy implied he was not even aware that his Glastonbury costume had been created by Banksy.

The surprise appearance by a Banksy artwork at the U.K.’s biggest music festival was not the artist’s first outing at Glastonbury. In 2014, his artwork Sirens of the Lambs (2013)—a truck filled with howling animatronic stuffed animals—drove around the festival at meal times. And, depending on which theory about Banksy’s real identity you subscribe to, he may have actually headlined the festival in 2008—some people believe the secretive artist is the alter ego of Massive Attack co-founder Robert Del Naja. The theory gained enough of a foothold that Banksy himself broke his silence to repudiate it.