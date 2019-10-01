The Croydon pop-up features, among other items, the vest that Banksy designed for the rapper Stormzy, Tony the Tiger depicted as an area rug, and a cradle surrounded by security cameras. Per the artist’s Instagram post, the pop-up does seem to actually have items for sale, despite having no entrance. The final image posted by the artist on Instagram is a note that teases a forthcoming online marketplace and explains the reason for the store thusly: