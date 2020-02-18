Banksy’s newest mural in Bristol has been vandalized.

An Instagram post from Banksy on February 14th confirmed that the artist was responsible for the mural. Bristol residents spotted the artwork, which many believe to be an ode to Valentine’s Day, early Thursday morning.

The mural appeared on a rented home that is owned by Edwin Simons. His daughter, who found out about the artwork by being tagged in a Facebook post, expressed concerns that the painting may be harmed by the powerful Atlantic Storm Dennis that slammed the U.K. According to The Guardian, one local resident who saw the vandalized work said: “It’s a real shame, but it was always going to happen, unfortunately.”